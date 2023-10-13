iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,729,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the previous session’s volume of 397,408 shares.The stock last traded at $24.39 and had previously closed at $24.40.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 211.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 99.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

