iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Stock Position Lifted by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 299.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

