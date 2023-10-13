iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.50. 1,369,365 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

