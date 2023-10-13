iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $102.47 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.97.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

