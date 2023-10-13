iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lowered by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $171.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

