iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,687,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,084,000 after buying an additional 319,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after buying an additional 1,242,211 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after buying an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,396,000 after buying an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.54. The stock had a trading volume of 113,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,371. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.