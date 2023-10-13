Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.67.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$11.00 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$8.51 and a 12 month high of C$14.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.96. The firm has a market cap of C$13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.6128134 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

