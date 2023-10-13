J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,587 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

MDYG opened at $68.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.