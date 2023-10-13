J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,837,514,000 after purchasing an additional 319,196 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $111.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76. General Electric has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

