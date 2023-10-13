J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 2,678 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $393,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 83,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 188,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $27.77.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

