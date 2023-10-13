J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,607,000 after purchasing an additional 230,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,127,000 after acquiring an additional 56,231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VCR opened at $268.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $213.73 and a 52 week high of $297.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.81 and a 200-day moving average of $269.77.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

