J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 338.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after purchasing an additional 251,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $159.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.94 and its 200-day moving average is $161.56. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank raised Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.47.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,214,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,524 shares of company stock worth $17,433,986. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

