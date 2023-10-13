J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average is $83.89.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

