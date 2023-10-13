J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.8 %

HON stock opened at $183.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.22 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.74 and a 200-day moving average of $194.90.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

