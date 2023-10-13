J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.86 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

PFE stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $185.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

