J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $285.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.92 and a 200 day moving average of $288.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

