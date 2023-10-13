J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,897 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 48,648.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,554,000 after buying an additional 4,969,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $39.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

