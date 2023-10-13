J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,179 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 657,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after buying an additional 173,641 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 161.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 300,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:CALF opened at $40.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

