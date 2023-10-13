J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $119.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $111.43 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.