J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $119.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $111.43 and a one year high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.07.
View Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.