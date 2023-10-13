J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,178,000 after buying an additional 1,974,404,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,757,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,104,000 after buying an additional 517,339 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,275,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,219,000 after buying an additional 103,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,235,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,063,000 after buying an additional 231,410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.63. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.98 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2427 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

