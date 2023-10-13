J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,422 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,816 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,694 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 227,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 94,809 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 257,084 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

