J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 431 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 756.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $905.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $853.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $789.36. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The stock has a market cap of $373.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

