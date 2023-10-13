J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 4,692 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PFE opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.