J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 502 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $574,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.03. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

