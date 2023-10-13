J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $247.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.23. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

