J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 478,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,611,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 435,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,848,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $56.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

