J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $129.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

