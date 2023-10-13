Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP May Yee Yap Sells 7,600 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jabil stock opened at $139.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $141.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.48.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

