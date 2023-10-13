Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $140.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $165.00.

JKHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Northcoast Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $144.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.52 and its 200 day moving average is $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $202.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,728,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

