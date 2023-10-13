Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JACK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.63.
View Our Latest Analysis on JACK
Jack in the Box Stock Performance
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.
Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.
Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jack in the Box
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.