Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JACK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.63.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JACK

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $63.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $86.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $62.72 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.