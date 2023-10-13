Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.26

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.26 and last traded at $42.87, with a volume of 483632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.71.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Jardine Matheson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.