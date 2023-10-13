JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given Neutral Rating at Macquarie

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.45. JD.com has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $67.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in JD.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

