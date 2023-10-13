Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on RayzeBio in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RayzeBio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RYZB opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. RayzeBio has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 1,388,889 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $88,184,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Katabi acquired 472,222 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,752.

About RayzeBio

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

