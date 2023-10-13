Jefferies Financial Group Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $531.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $529.00 to $531.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $573.52.

Shares of UNH opened at $525.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $498.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.47. The stock has a market cap of $486.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 413 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

