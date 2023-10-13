Jefferies Financial Group Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $15.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JELD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.42.

JELD stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.37. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

