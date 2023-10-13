Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target to $18.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.29.

Overstock.com stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $679.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Overstock.com will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus Lemonis purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $493,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $493,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,209. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 369,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at $231,686,000,000. Refined Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 174,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 537,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 104,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

