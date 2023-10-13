Jefferies Financial Group Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $60.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.91.

PayPal Trading Down 3.0 %

PYPL stock opened at $56.36 on Monday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

