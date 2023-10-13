Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) to “Buy”

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KRC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.93. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $136,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 96.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 48.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 155.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 618.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

