Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) to “Buy”

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAYFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Sodexo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $20.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

