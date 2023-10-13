JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.42.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

NYSE:JELD opened at $12.52 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.37.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

