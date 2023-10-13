JMP Securities Cuts Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $78.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of ENV opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $312.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 69,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

