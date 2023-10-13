JOANN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.01. JOANN has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $6.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.11). JOANN had a negative net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that JOANN will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
