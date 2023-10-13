JOANN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

JOANN Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 50.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.01. JOANN has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $6.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.11). JOANN had a negative net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that JOANN will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

