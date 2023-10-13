John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Stock Holdings Reduced by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHCB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,558,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

JHCB opened at $19.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

About John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

