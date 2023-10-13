Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Citigroup

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.21.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $52.37 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 468.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

