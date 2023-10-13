JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $496.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $496.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $450.68.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $399.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

