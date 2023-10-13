JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Target Price to $120.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.88.

DIS opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

