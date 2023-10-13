Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Kaizen Discovery Inc. (CVE:KZD – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 11,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Kaizen Discovery Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of C$8.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Kaizen Discovery Company Profile

Kaizen Discovery Inc engages in the exploration of mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interest in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 101 square kilometers and includes 10 kilometers of underexplored strike length within the Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru.

