Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $103.13 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

