Kanawha Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.17 and its 200 day moving average is $163.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

