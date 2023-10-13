Kanawha Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 36,540.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,151,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,505,000 after buying an additional 3,142,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 220.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,826,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,638,000 after buying an additional 1,943,992 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lowered Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $72.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.